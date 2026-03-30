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  • Ultimate styling and precision
  • Ultimate styling and precision
  • Ultimate styling and precision
  • Ultimate styling and precision
  • Ultimate styling and precision
  • Ultimate styling and precision
  • Ultimate styling and precision
  • Ultimate styling and precision
  • Ultimate styling and precision
  • Ultimate styling and precision
  • Ultimate styling and precision
  • Ultimate styling and precision
  • Ultimate styling and precision
  • Ultimate styling and precision
  • Ultimate styling and precision
  • Ultimate styling and precision
  • Ultimate styling and precision
  • Ultimate styling and precision
  • Ultimate styling and precision
  • Ultimate styling and precision
  • Ultimate styling and precision
  • Ultimate styling and precision
  • Ultimate styling and precision
  • Ultimate styling and precision

Discontinued

Multigroom series 700014-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

MG7745/15

Ultimate styling and precision
Perfect your personal style with our most precise and versatile trimmer. 14 premium tools empower you to craft your unique style, from head to toe. Enjoy maximum precision with DualCut blades and added control with a no-slip rubber grip.
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14-in-1 premium trimmer for ultimate versatility

Ultimate styling and precision

  • 14 tools

  • DualCut technology

  • Up to 180 min runtime

  • Showerproof

Maximum precision with 2 x more blades

Maximum precision with 2 x more blades

This all-in-one hair trimmer features advanced DualCut Technology for maximum precision. It comes with double blades, and is designed to stay as sharp as day 1.

14 pieces to trim your face and head

14 pieces to trim your face and head

The Philips Multigroom 7000 all-in-one hair trimmer comes with 14 attachments to provide a full-body grooming solution.

Self-sharpening blades for a smooth result

Self-sharpening blades for a smooth result

Create clean, straight lines and evenly trim through the thickest hair thanks to the body and beard trimmer's precise steel blades. These non-corrosive blades won't rust, and they self-sharpen to last longer.

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