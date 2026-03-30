MG5930/15
11-in-1: face, head and body
Self-sharpening steel blades
BeardSense technology
This all-in-one trimmer offers 11 tools for all of your grooming needs. Conveniently trim and style your facial hair, clip your hair and groom your body.
The trimmer and its multi-comb set offer 11 length settings from 0.5 to 16 mm in 1 mm precision steps for shorter and longer beard styles. Create sharp edges and clean up your cheeks, chin and neck with the metal trimmer to finish your look.
Shave comfortably below the neck with our body shaver attachment. A unique skin-protection system guards sensitive areas while you shave as close as 0.5 mm. You can also trim body hair with the click-on comb.
Based on 2.3 times trimming facial hair per week, each session on av. 11.5 minutes