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  • One tool, easy and efficient styling
  • One tool, easy and efficient styling
  • One tool, easy and efficient styling
  • One tool, easy and efficient styling
  • One tool, easy and efficient styling
  • One tool, easy and efficient styling
  • One tool, easy and efficient styling
  • One tool, easy and efficient styling
  • One tool, easy and efficient styling
  • One tool, easy and efficient styling
  • One tool, easy and efficient styling
  • One tool, easy and efficient styling
  • One tool, easy and efficient styling
  • One tool, easy and efficient styling
  • One tool, easy and efficient styling
  • One tool, easy and efficient styling
  • One tool, easy and efficient styling
  • One tool, easy and efficient styling

All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series9-in-1 trimmer

MG3946/15

One tool, easy and efficient styling
Designed for versatility and efficiency. With 9 attachments, self-sharpening steel blades for long-lasting precision and rounded tips for gentler trimming, the trimmer gives you the versatility to efficiently tackle all of your grooming needs.
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For face, hair and body

One tool, easy and efficient styling

  • Blades with rounded tips

  • Self-sharpening blades

  • Charging and low battery LED

  • Intimate comb

  • Adjustable Comb (3-7 mm)

9 tools for all of your grooming needs

9 tools for all of your grooming needs

Our trimmer comes with 9 tools so you can trim and style your facial hair, clip your hair and groom your body, conveniently covering all of your grooming needs.

Your ideal beard with ease and precision

Your ideal beard with ease and precision

The trimmer's blades and beard combs create clean, straight lines for your ideal look with ease.

Clip your hair, your way

Clip your hair, your way

Attach the hair-clipping comb and choose from the different length settings to easily maintain your hairstyle at home.

Technical specifications

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