MG3946/15
Blades with rounded tips
Self-sharpening blades
Charging and low battery LED
Intimate comb
Adjustable Comb (3-7 mm)
Our trimmer comes with 9 tools so you can trim and style your facial hair, clip your hair and groom your body, conveniently covering all of your grooming needs.
The trimmer's blades and beard combs create clean, straight lines for your ideal look with ease.
Attach the hair-clipping comb and choose from the different length settings to easily maintain your hairstyle at home.
Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase