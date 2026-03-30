MG3930/15
Blades with rounded tips
Self-sharpening blades
Charging LED
Adjustable Combs (3-7 mm)
Our trimmer comes with 7 tools so you can trim, style and clip your hair and facial hair, conveniently covering all your grooming needs.
The trimmer's blades and beard combs create clean, straight lines for your ideal look with ease.
Attach the hair-clipping comb and choose from the different length settings to easily maintain your hairstyle at home.
Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase