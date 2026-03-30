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  • Relax to great music
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  • Relax to great music
  • Relax to great music
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Relax to great music

Discontinued

Micro music system

MCM2300/12

Relax to great music
Listen to your favourites on this compact, all-in-one Philips music system equipped with USB, Audio in and CD playback. Enjoy powerful music with Bass Reflex speakers and Digital Sound Controls for optimised sound settings.
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Obsessed with sound

Relax to great music

  • CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM

  • USB port for charging

  • 15 W max

15 W maximum output power

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimise the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by causing the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a completely new dimension of deep bass.

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, then press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

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