Extend your system by adding up to 5 Wi-Fi Stations

Fill any or every room in your home with all your music. No wires, cable or hassles and definitely no more tussles with family members over music choices. Not only can you store and play your music from the Streamium wireless music centre, but you can also stream one track - or different tracks - to up to 5 Streamium stations around your home. It's easy with the built-in, innovative features such as My Room, My Music and Music Broadcast. Free your music and enjoy it anywhere in your home.