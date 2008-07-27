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  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
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Discontinued

StreamiumWireless Micro Hi-Fi System

MCI500H/12

Free your music

Celebrate music, your way - in pristine and powerful sound! The all-in-one 160 GB MCi500H lets you enjoy HDD playback, transfer music from your PC, plug and play from USB devices or enjoy countless more music options on Internet Radio.

See all benefits

Enjoy all your music on one system - wirelessly

Free your music

  • 160 GB/2000 CDs

  • Free Internet radio

  • 2 x 50 W

Alphanumeric search with remote control

Alphanumeric search with remote control

The Alphanumerical search function on the remote control keypad lets you instantly find your favourite artist, track or album. Just press 'Search' on the remote control, and then type in the first few letters or numbers of the name of your desired track, artist or album. It will bring you to the entry that most closely matches your input. No need to waste time scrolling your entire collection or playlist line by line.

Extend your system by adding up to 5 Wi-Fi Stations

Extend your system by adding up to 5 Wi-Fi Stations

Fill any or every room in your home with all your music. No wires, cable or hassles and definitely no more tussles with family members over music choices. Not only can you store and play your music from the Streamium wireless music centre, but you can also stream one track - or different tracks - to up to 5 Streamium stations around your home. It's easy with the built-in, innovative features such as My Room, My Music and Music Broadcast. Free your music and enjoy it anywhere in your home.

2 x 50 W RMS Hi-Fi sound with Class "D" Digital Amplifier

2 x 50 W RMS Hi-Fi sound with Class "D" Digital Amplifier

Fill a room with your favourite music with the 2 x 50 W RMS music output power and Class "D" Digital Amplifier. The Amplifier takes an analogue signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies it. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to produce the final result. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. The Amplifier also has more than 90% efficiency compared to a traditional AB amplifier. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.

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