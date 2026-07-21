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DVD Micro Theatre
Discontinued
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MCD908/12
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Quick start guide
User manual
All (5)
What kind of discs are supported on my Philips system?
What is the Parental rating on some DVDs?
What is HDMI?
How to choose a music track on my Philips Hi-Fi?
How to switch between languages on my Philips device?
Some features not available on my Philips system
Noise from my Philips theater during radio playback
No sound output from the HDMI jack of my Philips unit
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