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  • Obsessed with sound
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  • Obsessed with sound
  • Obsessed with sound
  • Obsessed with sound
  • Obsessed with sound
  • Obsessed with sound
  • Obsessed with sound
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Obsessed with sound
  • Obsessed with sound
  • Obsessed with sound
  • Obsessed with sound
  • Obsessed with sound

Discontinued

Sleek DVD micro system

MCD388/12

Obsessed with sound
Experience audio and video like never before with the wall-mountable, Philips sleek DVD micro system. Playback from multiple sources. Full High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) produces sharper images.
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Sound that fits your home

Obsessed with sound

  • Wireless subwoofer

  • wall-mountable

Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD

Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD

The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3/WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, with a much sharper picture, because of the higher resolution. With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.

Digital wireless subwoofer for powerful bass

Digital wireless subwoofer for powerful bass

The digital wireless subwoofer is optimised to reproduce bass frequencies. The result is a powerful reproduction of deep bass with the minimum of distortion.

Digital Sound Control for optimised music style settings

Digital Sound Control for optimised music style settings

Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classical controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

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