11580U2500CX
11580U2500CX
Type of lamp: H15
Direct-fit LED bulb
Compact design
6000 K cool white light
Number of bulbs: 2
With Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs, installation is so quick and easy that retrofitting them is child's play! There's no need for compatibility checks or adapter rings: Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs come with an ultra-compact body and an integrated IEC 60061 compatible base. Their direct-fit design features the same footprint as halogen bulbs, enabling straightforward installation in tight spaces. They fit easily into vehicles equipped with H15-type bulbs and ensure broad compatibility with most vehicle models*.
Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs are designed to offer better light-beam performance than halogen bulbs in a compact, universal design. Using the latest innovations in LED technology, they provide the same luminous flux as standard ECE halogen bulbs but significantly improve beam performance using less energy. Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs provide drivers with better on-road vision, making it easier to spot obstacles and drive more safely.
Technologically advanced, Philips lighting has been renowned in the automotive industry for over 100 years. We are aware that the performance of our products depends on their compatibility with the demands of today's automotive environment, so we design our products as closely as possible to industry standards. Our Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs comply with EMI standards for electromagnetic interference. Precision-engineered to withstand the rigours of modern automotive life, our bulbs won't disrupt the operation of other vehicle components.
It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements. The lights are not permitted for use on public roads.
Compared to minimum legal requirement. Applies to H4, H7. May vary depending on car model and bulb type.
2 year warranty. Visit philips.com/auto-warranty to learn more about our warranty policy.