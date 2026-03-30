11258U2510C2
11258U2510C2
Type of lamp: H1
Direct-fit LED bulb
Compact design
6000 K cool white light
Number of bulbs: 2
Upgrade your headlights without compromising your look! Philips Ultinon Classic LED bulbs project an elegant, warm white light, comparable to that of halogen headlights, giving your car a timeless appearance. Colour-match them with your other front lights and benefit from the improved brightness of LEDs. Experience the perfect blend of classic style and modern technology.
Philips Ultinon Classic LED bulbs are designed to deliver a superior light beam compared to halogen bulbs in a compact, universal format. Leveraging the latest innovations in LED technology, they offer the same luminous flux as standard ECE halogen bulbs, while significantly enhancing beam performance** with lower energy consumption. Philips Ultinon Classic LED bulbs provide drivers with a better view of the road, making it easier to spot obstacles and drive safely.
With Philips Ultinon Classic LED bulbs, installation is so quick and easy that retrofitting them is child's play! There's no need for compatibility checks or adapter rings: Philips Ultinon Classic LED bulbs come with an ultra-compact body and an integrated IEC 60061-compatible base. Their direct-fit design features the same footprint as halogen bulbs, enabling straightforward installation in tight spaces. They fit easily and ensure broad compatibility with most vehicle models*.
Not compliant with ECE R37 regulations. For off-road use only.
Compared to minimum legal requirement. Applies to H4, H7. May vary depending on car model and bulb type.
2-year warranty. Visit philips.com/auto-warranty to know more about our warranty policy. The Philips warranty covers manufacturing defects and non-commercial use only.