Plug-and-play installation

With Philips Ultinon Classic LED bulbs, installation is so quick and easy that retrofitting them is child's play! There's no need for compatibility checks or adapter rings: Philips Ultinon Classic LED bulbs come with an ultra-compact body and an integrated IEC 60061-compatible base. Their direct-fit design features the same footprint as halogen bulbs, enabling straightforward installation in tight spaces. They fit easily and ensure broad compatibility with most vehicle models*.