Discontinued
HX9111/21
No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
3 modes, 3 intensities
1 brush head
With pressure sensor
Click on the AdaptiveClean brush head to experience our deepest ever clean. You get 4x more surface contact** to remove up to 10x more plaque in hard-to-reach areas,* and a truly deep clean along the gum line and between teeth.
With optimal cleaning from your FlexCare, gums will become healthier in 2 weeks. Removing up to 7x more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush, you'll get your healthiest smile.
With FlexCare Platinum Connected, you experience a truly deep clean. Our 3 intensity settings let you boost your clean, while 3 modes meet your specific needs: Clean mode for superior daily cleaning, White for removing surface stains and Deep Clean for invigorating freshness.
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
Compared to a DiamondClean brush head
based on two, two-minute periods of brushing per day