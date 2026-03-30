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  • Deep, gentle cleaning
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  • Deep, gentle cleaning
  • Deep, gentle cleaning
  • Deep, gentle cleaning
  • Deep, gentle cleaning
  • Deep, gentle cleaning
  • Deep, gentle cleaning
  • Deep, gentle cleaning
  • Deep, gentle cleaning
  • Deep, gentle cleaning
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  • Deep, gentle cleaning
  • Deep, gentle cleaning
  • Deep, gentle cleaning
  • Deep, gentle cleaning
  • Deep, gentle cleaning
  • Deep, gentle cleaning
  • Deep, gentle cleaning
  • Deep, gentle cleaning

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare FlexCare PlatinumSonic electric toothbrush

HX9111/21

Deep, gentle cleaning
With FlexCare Platinum, even the deepest clean is gentle enough to protect your teeth and gums. Thanks to the AdaptiveClean brush head and intuitive pressure sensor, you get maximum plaque removal and a gentle experience however you brush.
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Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide

10 x more plaque removal and healthier gums*

Deep, gentle cleaning

  • 3 modes, 3 intensities

  • 1 brush head

  • With pressure sensor

Remove up to 10x more plaque with AdaptiveClean*

Remove up to 10x more plaque with AdaptiveClean*

Click on the AdaptiveClean brush head to experience our deepest ever clean. You get 4x more surface contact** to remove up to 10x more plaque in hard-to-reach areas,* and a truly deep clean along the gum line and between teeth.

Improves gum health in just 2 weeks

Improves gum health in just 2 weeks

With optimal cleaning from your FlexCare, gums will become healthier in 2 weeks. Removing up to 7x more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush, you'll get your healthiest smile.

Choose from 3 modes and 3 intensity settings

Choose from 3 modes and 3 intensity settings

With FlexCare Platinum Connected, you experience a truly deep clean. Our 3 intensity settings let you boost your clean, while 3 modes meet your specific needs: Clean mode for superior daily cleaning, White for removing surface stains and Deep Clean for invigorating freshness.

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Disclaimers

  1. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

  2. Compared to a DiamondClean brush head

  3. based on two, two-minute periods of brushing per day