Discontinued
HX8911/04
No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
2 modes
6 customisable settings
1 brush head
This Philips Sonicare toothbrush removes up to 100% more stains for whiter teeth in just 1 week.
DiamondClean toothbrush heads, Philips Sonicare's best whitening brush head, have diamond-shaped, medium-stiffness bristles to effectively yet gently scrape away plaque. This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides exceptional cleaning and whiter teeth compared to a manual toothbrush.
2-minute Clean mode offers the ultimate in plaque removal. (Dental professional recommended brushing time). White mode removes surface stains, brightens and polishes teeth. Removes everyday stains such as coffee, tea, tobacco and red wine. Whitens teeth by 2 shades in just 2 weeks.
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
based on two periods of two minutes of brushing per day, in clean mode