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  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
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  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
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  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite+Sonic electric toothbrush

HX8911/04

Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
Safely enhance your smile every day without giving up the staining foods and drinks you love! The Philips Sonicare whitening rechargeable toothbrush is proven to remove up to 100% more stains for whiter teeth in only 1 week*.
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Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide

*than a manual toothbrush

Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*

  • 2 modes

  • 6 customisable settings

  • 1 brush head

Removes up to 100% more stains than a manual toothbrush*

Removes up to 100% more stains than a manual toothbrush*

This Philips Sonicare toothbrush removes up to 100% more stains for whiter teeth in just 1 week.

DiamondClean brush head offering the best whitening

DiamondClean brush head offering the best whitening

DiamondClean toothbrush heads, Philips Sonicare's best whitening brush head, have diamond-shaped, medium-stiffness bristles to effectively yet gently scrape away plaque. This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides exceptional cleaning and whiter teeth compared to a manual toothbrush.

Clean and White Mode: proven to remove stains

Clean and White Mode: proven to remove stains

2-minute Clean mode offers the ultimate in plaque removal. (Dental professional recommended brushing time). White mode removes surface stains, brightens and polishes teeth. Removes everyday stains such as coffee, tea, tobacco and red wine. Whitens teeth by 2 shades in just 2 weeks.

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Disclaimers

  1. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

  2. based on two periods of two minutes of brushing per day, in clean mode