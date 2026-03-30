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  • Don't floss? Then AirFloss.
  • Don't floss? Then AirFloss.
  • Don't floss? Then AirFloss.
  • Don't floss? Then AirFloss.
  • Don't floss? Then AirFloss.
  • Don't floss? Then AirFloss.
  • Don't floss? Then AirFloss.
  • Don't floss? Then AirFloss.
  • Don't floss? Then AirFloss.
  • Don't floss? Then AirFloss.
  • Don't floss? Then AirFloss.
  • Don't floss? Then AirFloss.
  • Don't floss? Then AirFloss.
  • Don't floss? Then AirFloss.

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare AirFlossInterdental - Rechargeable

HX8215/22

Don't floss? Then AirFloss.
For those who don't floss consistently, AirFloss is an easy way to start cleaning between teeth. AirFloss can be used with mouthwash or water and features unique air and micro-droplet technology to help remove plaque in hard-to-reach areas.
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Removes plaque where brushing can't

Don't floss? Then AirFloss.

Air and micro-droplet technology

Air and micro-droplet technology

AirFloss utilises unique air and micro-droplet technology to send a burst of pressurised air and water or mouthwash between your teeth. The one-touch activation button is as simple as a mouse click.

Removes more plaque between teeth

Removes more plaque between teeth

An easy way to improve cleaning between teeth

An easy way to improve cleaning between teeth

Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit. After three months of using AirFloss, 96% of inconsistent flossers continued to use AirFloss four or more days per week.

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Disclaimers

  1. than manual tooth-brushing alone