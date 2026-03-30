Discontinued
HX8215/22
AirFloss utilises unique air and micro-droplet technology to send a burst of pressurised air and water or mouthwash between your teeth. The one-touch activation button is as simple as a mouse click.
Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit. After three months of using AirFloss, 96% of inconsistent flossers continued to use AirFloss four or more days per week.
than manual tooth-brushing alone