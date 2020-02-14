Discontinued
HX3062/00
2 nozzles
For maximum coverage and an extra thorough clean, use the Quad Stream nozzle to concentrate water into four wide streams between teeth and along the gum line. The soft rubber guide is gentle on gums and every nozzle simply clicks on and off.
For the most effective clean, Philips Sonicare nozzles should be replaced every six months.
Philips Power Flosser is up to 180% more effective than manual floss at cleaning deep between teeth, resulting in healthier gums. *1
1 With Clean Mode, Quad stream Nozzle, Strength 8. Researched by Philips.