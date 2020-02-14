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  • An effortless, thorough clean
  • An effortless, thorough clean
  • An effortless, thorough clean
  • An effortless, thorough clean
  • An effortless, thorough clean
  • An effortless, thorough clean
  • An effortless, thorough clean
  • An effortless, thorough clean

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare F3 Quad Stream nozzleOral Irrigator nozzle

HX3062/00

An effortless, thorough clean
For maximum coverage and an extra thorough clean, use the Quad Stream nozzle to concentrate water into four wide streams between teeth and along the gum line. The soft rubber guide is gentle on gums and every nozzle simply clicks on and off
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Compatible products
Cordless Power Flosser 3000

Cordless Power Flosser 3000
Oral Irrigator

HX3826/33

Cordless Power Flosser 3000

Cordless Power Flosser 3000
Oral Irrigator

HX3826/31

For maximum coverage and best clean

An effortless, thorough clean

  • 2 nozzles

Quad Stream nozzle for maximum coverage

Quad Stream nozzle for maximum coverage

For maximum coverage and an extra thorough clean, use the Quad Stream nozzle to concentrate water into four wide streams between teeth and along the gum line. The soft rubber guide is gentle on gums and every nozzle simply clicks on and off.

Always get an effective clean

Always get an effective clean

For the most effective clean, Philips Sonicare nozzles should be replaced every six months.

Up to 180% more effective for healthier gums *1

Philips Power Flosser is up to 180% more effective than manual floss at cleaning deep between teeth, resulting in healthier gums. *1

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. 1 With Clean Mode, Quad stream Nozzle, Strength 8. Researched by Philips.