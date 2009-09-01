Discontinued
HS8440/23
precision tube trimmer
NIVEA FOR MEN conditioner is dispensed through the shaving heads directly onto your skin, moisturising it while shaving. The conditioner contains Natural Microtec, which protects your skin against irritation
Gently follows the contours of your face for a close shave, even in hard-to-reach areas
The shaving heads have unique rings with a stretch and lift pattern that contributes to a great shave
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.