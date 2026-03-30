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All series

  • Moisturising shaving conditioner
  • Moisturising shaving conditioner

Discontinued

NIVEAShaving conditioner

HS800/04

Moisturising shaving conditioner
Moisturising shaving conditioner for your Philips NIVEA FOR MEN shaver. The formula is enriched with Chamomile and Vitamins to condition your skin and support a healthy look.
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Only for Philips NIVEA FOR MEN HS8000 series

Moisturising shaving conditioner

  • with Natural MICRO tec

NIVEA FOR MEN conditioner dispensing system

NIVEA FOR MEN conditioner dispensing system

NIVEA FOR MEN moisturising shaving conditioner is dispensed directly onto your skin

Integrated cartridge refill system

Integrated cartridge refill system

Simply pump the NIVEA FOR MEN shaving conditioner from the refill can directly into the Philips NIVEA FOR MEN shaver.

Technical specifications

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