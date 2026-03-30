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Accessories and replacements
All series
NIVEA Shaving conditioner
Discontinued
HS800/04
with Natural MICRO tec
NIVEA FOR MEN moisturising shaving conditioner is dispensed directly onto your skin
Simply pump the NIVEA FOR MEN shaving conditioner from the refill can directly into the Philips NIVEA FOR MEN shaver.
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