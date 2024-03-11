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Food Preparation
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Daily Collection Chopper
Discontinued
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HR1393/01
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EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)
User Manual Philips Daily Collection Chopper
All (7)
What amounts can I process with the Philips chopper?
Which ingredients can I process with the chopper?
How do I maintain my Philips chopper?
What can I do to remove the discoloration of the plastic parts?
Can I process boiling hot ingredients in the bowl?
The coupling unit of my Philips chopper is dirty
What should I do if the device does not work at all?
Onions turn into a wet pulp with my Philips chopper
The Philips chopper blade unit sits loosely on the pin
The blade of my Philips chopper is blocked
My Philips chopper is unstable and makes a lot of noise
Contacting Philips
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