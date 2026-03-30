Discontinued
HP3643
650 W
Half body treatment
124 cm high
The Philips InfraCare HP 3643 has been optimised for effective relief of pains in areas covering 60 x 40 cm, such as the entire back, both shoulders and neck or thigh. The InfraCare features innovative infrared halogen lamp technology. The special optics, filter and the powerful halogen lamp of 650 Watt have been optimised, enabling half-body treatment (60 x 40 cm), and much more comfortable warmth, as the infrared warmth is more equally divided over the treatment area.
The InfraCare HP 3643 is easy to use for half-body treatment and for different situations (e.g. lying on a bed or sofa) due to its maximum flexibility. In addition to the height adjustment, the lamp house can easily be positioned for optimum treatment of the right body part by moving it into a horizontal or vertical position (left/right 90 degrees) and by tilting it up or down (45 degrees).
The InfraCare HP3643 can easily reach neck shoulders to give optimal warmth treatment of sore muscles. The height of the lamp house can be extended from 60 to 120 cm, so it offers a convenient position whether you are lying on a bed or sitting on a chair.