Adjustable angle with rotation

The InfraCare HP 3643 is easy to use for half-body treatment and for different situations (e.g. lying on a bed or sofa) due to its maximum flexibility. In addition to the height adjustment, the lamp house can easily be positioned for optimum treatment of the right body part by moving it into a horizontal or vertical position (left/right 90 degrees) and by tilting it up or down (45 degrees).