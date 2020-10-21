ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

InfraCare infrared lamp

Discontinued

Support

InfraCare infrared lamp

HP3631

InfraCare infrared lamp

Discontinued

Go to shop

Register your product

Get your extended warranty

Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

User manual

  • PDF file, 2.3 MB
  • 21 October 2020

Frequently Asked Questions

Warranty and service

Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair

Warranty

Our product warranty policies

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you