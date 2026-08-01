New
HC9722/15
Maximum styling freedom
Experience precise, confident haircuts with 28 length settings and self‑sharpening titanium blades. Create smooth fades with the Precision fade tools and enjoy pro‑level control at home with this versatile Philips Barber accessory kit.
Self-sharpening titanium blades
28 length settings
PowerAdapt sensor
Trim and Flow
Create your style with 28 length settings in precise 1 mm steps. Three adjustable combs, ranging from 2 mm to 28 mm, give you full control for any style, while removing the comb allows for a clean 0.5 mm trim. Confident, personalised grooming made easy.
Our self‑sharpening titanium blades stay sharp with every use, giving you consistent, reliable results. With the Hair Clipper, you get a smooth, effortless haircut that keeps your style defined without compromise.
The 4 piece barber accessories kit gives you everything you need for confident home haircuts. With a scissors, a comb, a barber cape and hair clips.
Compared to professional hairdresser.
Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase.