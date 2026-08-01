ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom
  • Maximum styling freedom

New

Hair ClipperSeries 9000

HC9722/15

Maximum styling freedom

Experience precise, confident haircuts with 28 length settings and self‑sharpening titanium blades. Create smooth fades with the Precision fade tools and enjoy pro‑level control at home with this versatile Philips Barber accessory kit.

See all benefits

Sharp trims, effortless fades and smooth grooming

Maximum styling freedom

  • Self-sharpening titanium blades

  • 28 length settings

  • PowerAdapt sensor

  • Trim and Flow

Customise your look with 28 adjustable lengths

Customise your look with 28 adjustable lengths

Create your style with 28 length settings in precise 1 mm steps. Three adjustable combs, ranging from 2 mm to 28 mm, give you full control for any style, while removing the comb allows for a clean 0.5 mm trim. Confident, personalised grooming made easy.

Maximum precision with long-lasting performance

Maximum precision with long-lasting performance

Our self‑sharpening titanium blades stay sharp with every use, giving you consistent, reliable results. With the Hair Clipper, you get a smooth, effortless haircut that keeps your style defined without compromise.

Comes with 4 essential tools for styling at your convenience

Comes with 4 essential tools for styling at your convenience

The 4 piece barber accessories kit gives you everything you need for confident home haircuts. With a scissors, a comb, a barber cape and hair clips.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Compared to professional hairdresser.

  2. Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase.