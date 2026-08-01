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  • Precise and versatile styling
  • Precise and versatile styling
  • Precise and versatile styling
  • Precise and versatile styling
  • Precise and versatile styling
  • Precise and versatile styling
  • Precise and versatile styling
  • Precise and versatile styling
  • Precise and versatile styling
  • Precise and versatile styling
  • Precise and versatile styling
  • Precise and versatile styling
  • Precise and versatile styling
  • Precise and versatile styling
  • Precise and versatile styling
  • Precise and versatile styling
  • Precise and versatile styling
  • Precise and versatile styling
  • Precise and versatile styling
  • Precise and versatile styling
  • Precise and versatile styling
  • Precise and versatile styling
  • Precise and versatile styling
  • Precise and versatile styling
  • Precise and versatile styling
  • Precise and versatile styling
  • Precise and versatile styling
  • Precise and versatile styling

New

Hair ClipperSeries 7000

HC7722/15

Precise and versatile styling

Experience versatile, precise haircuts with 28 length settings and self‑sharpening blades that stay sharp with every use. Enjoy defined, consistent results at home.

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Experience powerful performance for confident cuts

Precise and versatile styling

  • Self-sharpening steel blades

  • 28 length settings

  • PowerAdapt sensor

  • Trim and Flow

Customise your look with 28 adjustable lengths

Customise your look with 28 adjustable lengths

Create your style with 28 length settings in precise 1 mm steps. Three adjustable combs, ranging from 2 mm to 28 mm, give you full control for any style, while removing the comb allows for a clean 0.5 mm trim. Confident, personalised grooming made easy.

Maximum precision with long-lasting performance

Maximum precision with long-lasting performance

Get a perfect cut with 41 mm self-sharpening steel blades, created for long-lasting performance

For an even and easy trim at home

For an even and easy trim at home

Enjoy a smooth haircut from start to finish. The Trim and Flow comb is designed to keep hair moving, preventing clogging so your Hair Clipper moves effortlessly. It helps you maintain steady control and achieve your ideal style without interruptions.

Technical specifications

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