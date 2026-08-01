New
HC7722/15
Precise and versatile styling
Experience versatile, precise haircuts with 28 length settings and self‑sharpening blades that stay sharp with every use. Enjoy defined, consistent results at home.
Self-sharpening steel blades
28 length settings
PowerAdapt sensor
Trim and Flow
Create your style with 28 length settings in precise 1 mm steps. Three adjustable combs, ranging from 2 mm to 28 mm, give you full control for any style, while removing the comb allows for a clean 0.5 mm trim. Confident, personalised grooming made easy.
Get a perfect cut with 41 mm self-sharpening steel blades, created for long-lasting performance
Enjoy a smooth haircut from start to finish. The Trim and Flow comb is designed to keep hair moving, preventing clogging so your Hair Clipper moves effortlessly. It helps you maintain steady control and achieve your ideal style without interruptions.
Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase