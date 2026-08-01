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  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming

New

Hair ClipperSeries 5000

HC5722/15

Versatile family trimming

Give yourself or your loved ones a precise haircut with the Philips Hair Clipper 5000. Blades that stay sharp deliver smooth, even results, while powerful cordless performance lets you trim comfortably and with confidence.

See all benefits

Get perfectly even haircuts at home

Versatile family trimming

  • Self-sharpening steel blades

  • 10 length settings

  • PowerAdapt sensor

  • Trim and Flow

Customise your look with 10 adjustable lengths

Customise your look with 10 adjustable lengths

With 10 length settings in 3 mm steps, this Hair Clipper gives you confident control over your haircut. The adjustable comb lets you trim from 3 mm to 24 mm, and removing the comb allows for a clean 0.5 mm finish. Reliable, straightforward trimming.

Maximum precision with long-lasting performance

Maximum precision with long-lasting performance

Get a perfect cut with 41 mm self-sharpening steel blades, created for long-lasting performance

For an even and easy trim at home

For an even and easy trim at home

Enjoy a smooth haircut from start to finish. The Trim and Flow comb is designed to keep hair moving, preventing clogging so your Hair Clipper moves effortlessly. It helps you maintain steady control and achieve your ideal style without interruptions.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase.