New
HC5722/15
Versatile family trimming
Give yourself or your loved ones a precise haircut with the Philips Hair Clipper 5000. Blades that stay sharp deliver smooth, even results, while powerful cordless performance lets you trim comfortably and with confidence.
Self-sharpening steel blades
10 length settings
PowerAdapt sensor
Trim and Flow
With 10 length settings in 3 mm steps, this Hair Clipper gives you confident control over your haircut. The adjustable comb lets you trim from 3 mm to 24 mm, and removing the comb allows for a clean 0.5 mm finish. Reliable, straightforward trimming.
Get a perfect cut with 41 mm self-sharpening steel blades, created for long-lasting performance
Enjoy a smooth haircut from start to finish. The Trim and Flow comb is designed to keep hair moving, preventing clogging so your Hair Clipper moves effortlessly. It helps you maintain steady control and achieve your ideal style without interruptions.
Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase.