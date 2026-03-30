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  • Effortless ironing. Fast results.
  • Effortless ironing. Fast results.
  • Effortless ironing. Fast results.
  • Effortless ironing. Fast results.
  • Effortless ironing. Fast results.
  • Effortless ironing. Fast results.
  • Effortless ironing. Fast results.
  • Effortless ironing. Fast results.
  • Effortless ironing. Fast results.
  • Effortless ironing. Fast results.
  • Effortless ironing. Fast results.
  • Effortless ironing. Fast results.

Discontinued

PerfectCare EliteSteam generator iron

GC9642/60

1 award

Effortless ironing. Fast results.
PerfectCare Elite from Philips delivers effortless ironing and fast results. With OptimalTEMP technology, you can now iron anything from jeans to silk with no temperature setting needed. Guaranteed no burns on any ironable garments.
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Effortless ironing. Fast results.

Effortless ironing. Fast results.

  • Max 7.2 bar pressure

  • Up to 490 g steam boost

  • 1.8 L water tank capacity

  • Detachable water tank

Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

An ultra-fast ironing experience can be yours with revolutionary technology. The powerful and continuous steam tackles even tough creases, and thicker fabrics are smoothed out with ease and speed. Plus there's an extra steam boost if needed, perfect for vertical steaming or stubborn creases.

Large detachable water tank for easy refilling

Large detachable water tank for easy refilling

The detachable water tank allows you to easily refill any time without stopping the appliance. It has a large filling hole so you can simply fill the water tank under the tap. It has a 1.8 L capacity, so you get the convenience of up to 2 hours of continuous use, with no need to top up the tank.

Save energy with ECO mode

Save energy with ECO mode

ECO mode allows you to save energy without compromising your ironing results. The ECO mode uses a reduced amount of steam, but still a sufficient amount to iron all your garments.

Technical specifications

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