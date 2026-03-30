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  • Iron faster with 2 x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2 x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2 x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2 x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2 x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2 x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2 x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2 x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2 x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2 x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2 x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2 x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2 x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2 x more steam*

Discontinued

PerfectCare CompactSteam generator iron

GC7833/80

1 award

Iron faster with 2 x more steam*
Powerful, continuous steam makes fast work of all your ironing, without any need to adjust temperature thanks to our OptimalTEMP technology. Compact and lightweight for easy use and storage.
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Our most compact steam generator

Iron faster with 2 x more steam*

  • Max 6 bar pump pressure

  • Up to 350 g steam boost

  • 1.5 L water tank capacity

  • Carry lock

Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

Strong, continuous steam tackles even the thickest fabrics with ease. Watch stubborn creases melt away with an extra steam boost just where you need it. This extra steam is perfect for vertical steaming to refresh clothes and curtains, too.

OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

Iron everything from silk to jeans without adjusting the temperature. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, no dial or settings are needed. So there's no more pre-sorting the laundry, or waiting for the iron to heat up and cool down. You're ready for any fabric, any time.

Safe on all ironable garments, guaranteed not to burn

Safe on all ironable garments, guaranteed not to burn

Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee that this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Up to 30% energy saving with ECO mode compared to Turbo mode based on IEC 60311

  2. Compared to Philips steam iron Azur Performer