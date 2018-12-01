Discontinued
GC7808/40
Iron faster with 2 x more steam*
Philips PerfectCare Compact Iron your garments faster thanks to a powerful continuous steam. No need to adjust the temperature in between garments thanks to OptimalTEMP technology. Enjoy a compact and lightweight design for easier storage.
Max 5.3 bar pump pressure
Up to 280 g steam boost
1.5 L water tank capacity
Carry lock
An ultra-fast ironing experience can be yours with revolutionary technology. The powerful and continuous steam tackles even tough creases, and thicker fabrics are smoothed out with ease and speed. Plus there's an extra steam boost if needed, perfect for vertical steaming or stubborn creases.
With OptimalTEMP technology you'll no longer have to waste time changing temperature settings, waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Iron all fabrics, from jeans to silk, with no burning guaranteed thanks to the perfect combination of temperature and continuous powerful steam.
Innovative OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burning on any ironable fabric. As well as the reassurance this provides whilst ironing, it also means you can leave the hot iron soleplate directly on your cotton ironing board without causing any damage. This helps to reduce any discomfort to your wrists, as you won't need to lift the iron to and from its base as often.
Awards
Up to 30% energy saving with ECO mode compared to Turbo mode based on IEC 60311
Compared to Philips steam iron Azur Performer