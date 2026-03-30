Discontinued
GC7057/20
Max 6 bar pump pressure
Up to 340 g steam boost
2-l water tank capacity
Compact design
An ultra-fast ironing experience can be yours with revolutionary technology. The powerful and continuous steam tackles even tough creases, and thicker fabrics are smoothed out with ease and speed. Plus there's an extra steam boost if needed, perfect for vertical steaming or stubborn creases.
With OptimalTEMP technology you'll no longer have to waste time changing temperature settings, waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Iron all fabrics, from jeans to silk, with no burning guaranteed thanks to the perfect combination of temperature and continuous powerful steam.
Innovative OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burning on any ironable fabric. As well as the reassurance this provides whilst ironing, it also means you can leave the hot iron soleplate directly on your cotton ironing board without causing any damage. This helps to reduce any discomfort to your wrists, as you won't need to lift the iron to and from its base as often.
Awards
Compared to Philips steam iron EasySpeed