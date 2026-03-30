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  • Iron faster with 2 x more steam *
  • Iron faster with 2 x more steam *
  • Iron faster with 2 x more steam *
  • Iron faster with 2 x more steam *
  • Iron faster with 2 x more steam *
  • Iron faster with 2 x more steam *
  • Iron faster with 2 x more steam *
  • Iron faster with 2 x more steam *
  • Iron faster with 2 x more steam *
  • Iron faster with 2 x more steam *
  • Iron faster with 2 x more steam *
  • Iron faster with 2 x more steam *
  • Iron faster with 2 x more steam *
  • Iron faster with 2 x more steam *
  • Iron faster with 2 x more steam *
  • Iron faster with 2 x more steam *
  • Iron faster with 2 x more steam *
  • Iron faster with 2 x more steam *

Discontinued

PerfectCare VivaSteam generator iron

GC7057/20

1 award

Iron faster with 2 x more steam *
Philips steam generator iron delivers a faster and easier ironing experience. Iron your garments with no temperature adjustment needed thanks to the revolutionary OptimalTEMP technology.
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no temperature setting required

Iron faster with 2 x more steam *

  • Max 6 bar pump pressure

  • Up to 340 g steam boost

  • 2-l water tank capacity

  • Compact design

Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

An ultra-fast ironing experience can be yours with revolutionary technology. The powerful and continuous steam tackles even tough creases, and thicker fabrics are smoothed out with ease and speed. Plus there's an extra steam boost if needed, perfect for vertical steaming or stubborn creases.

Go from ironing jeans to silk; no need to change temperature setting

Go from ironing jeans to silk; no need to change temperature setting

With OptimalTEMP technology you'll no longer have to waste time changing temperature settings, waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Iron all fabrics, from jeans to silk, with no burning guaranteed thanks to the perfect combination of temperature and continuous powerful steam.

Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

Innovative OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burning on any ironable fabric. As well as the reassurance this provides whilst ironing, it also means you can leave the hot iron soleplate directly on your cotton ironing board without causing any damage. This helps to reduce any discomfort to your wrists, as you won't need to lift the iron to and from its base as often.

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to Philips steam iron EasySpeed