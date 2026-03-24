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Azur Steam iron
Discontinued
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GC4532/26
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Eco passport Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron - English (US)
EU Declaration of conformity Philips Azur Steam iron GC4532/26 - English (US)
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How do I descale my Philips Steam Iron?
My Philips Steam Iron is leaking from its soleplate
My Philips Steam Iron does not heat up anymore
My Philips Steam Iron does not produce steam
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