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Azur Steam iron

Discontinued

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AzurSteam iron

GC4532/26

Azur Steam iron

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Eco passport Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron - English (US)

  • PDF file, 202.3 kB
  • 24 March 2026

EU Declaration of conformity Philips Azur Steam iron GC4532/26 - English (US)

  • PDF file, 956.3 kB
  • 13 March 2026

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