ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

ComfortCare Steam Iron

Discontinued

Support

ComfortCareSteam Iron

GC2710/02

ComfortCare Steam Iron

Discontinued

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

EU Declaration of conformity Philips ComfortCare Steam iron GC2710 - English (US)

  • PDF file, 25.2 kB
  • 13 March 2026

User Manual Philips ComfortCare Steam iron

  • PDF file, 2.8 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you