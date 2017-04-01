Discontinued
GC202/10
6 clever solutions for easy ironing
Ironing board plays an important role in the ironing experience. This Philips ironing board is designed for steam irons. With 6 clever solutions, ironing will become easier and more efficient.
The board cover is made of 100% cotton and is supported by foam and felt layers. This combination provides a comfortable and smooth ironing surface.
The height of the ironing board is easy to adjust to your own height with a lever, located underneath the board surface. The height can be adjusted between 70 and 94 cm.
Child and transport lock prevents the board from accidentally collapsing while ironing and also keeps the board closed during storage.
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