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Vacuum Cleaners and Mops
All series
2000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner
Discontinued
Support
FC8245/09
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Eco passport Philips 2000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner - English (US)
EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)
All (5)
Are the accessories of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner compatible with other models?
How and when should I replace the dust bag of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner?
Where is the model/serial number of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner?
How do I know if the dust bag in my Philips Vacuum is full?
How should I clean the filter of my Philips vacuum cleaner?
My Philips Vacuum Cleaner does not switch on
My Philips Vacuum Cleaner is overheating
I cannot close the cover of my Philips PowerGo Vacuum Cleaner
My Philips Vacuum Cleaner indicates the dust bag is full
The dust bag compartment of my Philips Vacuum is dirty
Contacting Philips
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