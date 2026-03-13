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2000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner

Discontinued

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2000 SeriesBagged vacuum cleaner

FC8245/09

2000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Eco passport Philips 2000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner - English (US)

  • PDF file, 208.4 kB
  • 13 March 2026

EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)

  • PDF file, 636.6 kB
  • 13 March 2026

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