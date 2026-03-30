Discontinued
FC8010/01
1 x Allergy filter
1 x Washable motor filter
1 x Washable foam filter
The kit contains 1 x allergy exhaust filter. The filter catches even the finest dust before the air is expelled back into the room. This results in clean, dust-free air in your home. It is recommended to replace the filter once a year.
The kit contains 1 x washable motor filter. This provides high filtration levels and prevents fine dust from reaching the motor and damaging it. The filter can be washed. It is recommended to replace the filter once a year.
The kit contains 1 x motor inlet filter (foam). This filter provides additional protection to the motor and should be placed next to the washable motor filter. The filter can be washed. It is recommended to replace the filter once a year.
Compatible with the following Philips product ranges: PowerPro Compact/PowerPro City: FC9328–FC9334, FC9349–FC9353, FC9515, FC9516