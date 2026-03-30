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  • Allergy filter replacement kit PowerPro Compact*
  • Allergy filter replacement kit PowerPro Compact*
  • Allergy filter replacement kit PowerPro Compact*
  • Allergy filter replacement kit PowerPro Compact*
  • Allergy filter replacement kit PowerPro Compact*
  • Allergy filter replacement kit PowerPro Compact*
  • Allergy filter replacement kit PowerPro Compact*
  • Allergy filter replacement kit PowerPro Compact*

Discontinued

Replacement Kit

FC8010/01

Allergy filter replacement kit PowerPro Compact*
Allergy filter replacement kit compatible with Philips PowerPro Compact and PowerPro City ranges*. The kit contains the exhaust and motor filters. It is recommended to replace filters once a year.
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Original filter replacements from Philips

Allergy filter replacement kit PowerPro Compact*

  • 1 x Allergy filter

  • 1 x Washable motor filter

  • 1 x Washable foam filter

Allergy exhaust filter for excellent filtration

Allergy exhaust filter for excellent filtration

The kit contains 1 x allergy exhaust filter. The filter catches even the finest dust before the air is expelled back into the room. This results in clean, dust-free air in your home. It is recommended to replace the filter once a year.

Washable motor inlet filter

Washable motor inlet filter

The kit contains 1 x washable motor filter. This provides high filtration levels and prevents fine dust from reaching the motor and damaging it. The filter can be washed. It is recommended to replace the filter once a year.

Washable motor foam filter

Washable motor foam filter

The kit contains 1 x motor inlet filter (foam). This filter provides additional protection to the motor and should be placed next to the washable motor filter. The filter can be washed. It is recommended to replace the filter once a year.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Compatible with the following Philips product ranges: PowerPro Compact/PowerPro City: FC9328–FC9334, FC9349–FC9353, FC9515, FC9516