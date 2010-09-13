Discontinued
DS8550/10
Sound that fits your home
Get more out of your music, gaming and video experience now. Smart and chic, this docking speaker delivers stunning sound from your iPod, iPhone or iPad, and ensures convenience with a built-in rechargeable battery and Bluetooth streaming.
Advanced pure digital sound processing technology offers vastly superior sound performance compared to the conventional analogue audio processing technology that is found in docking players that use the analogue audio output from an iPod/iPhone. By collecting the iPod's/iPhone's digital audio output and employing digital processing at each stage of the circuit, a much higher Signal-to-Noise ratio is produced. The result is unsurpassed sound clarity that is in perfect balance.
The carefully designed curved back cover of this Philips docking speaker creates a highly effective acoustic structure for sound reproduction. Its clean curve enforces the rigidity of the speaker cabinet, dramatically reducing internal resonance and eliminating the vibration and distortion of sound. You get to enjoy superb crystal-clear sound in stunning-looking speakers.