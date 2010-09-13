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  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
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  • Product in-use photograph
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  • Product in-use photograph
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Discontinued

docking speaker

DS8550/10

Sound that fits your home

Get more out of your music, gaming and video experience now. Smart and chic, this docking speaker delivers stunning sound from your iPod, iPhone or iPad, and ensures convenience with a built-in rechargeable battery and Bluetooth streaming.

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Obsessed with sound

Sound that fits your home

Pure digital processing technology for best sound clarity

Pure digital processing technology for best sound clarity

Advanced pure digital sound processing technology offers vastly superior sound performance compared to the conventional analogue audio processing technology that is found in docking players that use the analogue audio output from an iPod/iPhone. By collecting the iPod's/iPhone's digital audio output and employing digital processing at each stage of the circuit, a much higher Signal-to-Noise ratio is produced. The result is unsurpassed sound clarity that is in perfect balance.

Built-in rechargeable battery for even better portability

SoundCurve for superb crystal-clear sound

SoundCurve for superb crystal-clear sound

The carefully designed curved back cover of this Philips docking speaker creates a highly effective acoustic structure for sound reproduction. Its clean curve enforces the rigidity of the speaker cabinet, dramatically reducing internal resonance and eliminating the vibration and distortion of sound. You get to enjoy superb crystal-clear sound in stunning-looking speakers.

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