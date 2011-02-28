Discontinued
DLN1761/10
Improved iPad protection
Use the Tri-layer Sleeve as a standalone carry case for your iPad or take advantage of its sleek design and slide it into your bag. A durable outer layer, aircell foam mid-layer and soft lint-free interior provide total iPad protection.
for iPad 2
This case is designed to provide protection for your device - in style.
This case is designed to add protection with minimal bulk, so you can easily carry your device in your bag or backpack for protection on the go.
The convenient and stylish design fits anywhere and goes everywhere.