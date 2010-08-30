Discontinued
DLN1717/10
Case with raised design for a comfy grip
Designed to improve your grip whether you're reading in portrait mode or gaming in landscape mode, this rubberised case adds wrap-around protection to the body, corners and face of your iPad. Featuring internal channels to help absorb shock
for iPad
This case is made out of soft silicone, which adds a layer of grip to your player while also protecting your device against normal wear and tear.
The material of this case wraps around from back to front, providing protection for the corners and perimeter of your device's face.
Enjoy full iPad functionality while protected inside the case, with openings for the power/sleep switch, dock connector and speaker.