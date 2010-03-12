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Discontinued

Screen protector

DLN1716/10

Protect your iPad display

Use a crystal-clear sheet to protect your iPad Multi-Touch glass screen. Virtually invisible but noticeably different, our screen protector won't distort the revolutionary IPS display so you can enjoy clean, clear, vivid images at any angle.

See all benefits

with a crystal-clear screen protector

Protect your iPad display

  • Crystal-clear

  • for iPad

Crystal clear film for invisible screen protection

The crystal-clear film adds an invisible layer of protection against scratches and dust to your device's display screen. It works using static adhesion, so it's easy to apply and remove without leaving any sticky residue.

Smoothing card included for easy application

Use the smoothing card provided to gently remove any air bubbles that may have become trapped under the protective film during application.

Static adhesion for easy application and removal

Since the screen protector works using static adhesion, it is easy to apply, reposition and remove without leaving behind any sticky residue on your device's screen.

Technical specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localised commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 491.2 kB
  • 30 November 2023

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