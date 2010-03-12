Discontinued
DLN1713/10
Protect your iPad
We designed this sleeve with padded, durable neoprene to protect your iPad on the go. Use it as a carrying case or an added layer of protection inside your bag. The fold-over closure keeps the iPad secure, while the reversible design keeps it fun.
for iPad
Made out of soft neoprene that is stretchy yet strong, this case adds a layer of padded protection to your device so you can carry it with you knowing it's protected.
Carry your device in the case for protection on the go, or use it for an added layer of protection inside your bag or backpack.
The fold-over closure is designed to keep your device securely inside the case without the hassle of Velcro or zippers.