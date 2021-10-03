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Discontinued

USB C Hub

DLK5528C/00

USB-C 3.1 Hub expand to 5-Ports Mini HUB

A versatile USB-C 3.1 expand to 5 Ports :USB-C PD3.0, HDMI 4K, 3 USB-A 3.0 socket with 5 Gbps transfer speed. Type-C max 100W output. USB-A max 17W output.

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USB-C 100W Output

USB-C 3.1 Hub expand to 5-Ports Mini HUB

  • USB 3.1 Type-C

  • USB 3.0

  • PD3.0

Multiple USB-C and USB-A ports

Multiple USB-C and USB-A ports allow you to expand your MacBook / MacBook Pro or other USB-C enabled device to conenct to all USB devices you need while charging via USB-C charger.

Supports USB 3.0 data transfer

Supports USB 3.0 high speed 5 Gbps transfer rate.

Supports 4K @ 30HZ

Supports high-speed HDMI 4K resolution at 30 fps.

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