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Discontinued

USB-C to Lightning cable

DLC3106L/00

USB-C to Lightning cable

Connect your iPhone with your MacBook to sync music, apps, photos, updates and more. Charge your device when connected. Plus, it works with your existing USB-C wall or auto charger. It's a great spare or replacement cable to have!

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USB-C to Lightning cable

  • Sync and Charge

  • 2 m

Works with your existing USB wall or car chargers

Works with any of your existing USB-based power sources – wall, auto or computer – for convenient charging when you need it.

USB type C connector for high speed charging

USB type C connector for high speed charging with your latest Type C compatible devices

A great spare or replacement for Apple Lightning cable

A great spare or replacement for Apple Lightning cable

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