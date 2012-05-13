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Discontinued

Cube micro sound system

DCM1070/05

Sound that fits your home

Dock your iPhone/iPod player with this Philips sound system. Listen to your music from one simple control. Great sound and stylish design. Sit back and relax, enjoy your music all day, your way.

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Obsessed with sound

Sound that fits your home

  • Dock for iPod/iPhone

10 W RMS total output power

10 W RMS total output power

This Philips music system has 10 W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determine the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimise the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by causing the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a completely new dimension of deep bass.

Digital Sound Control for optimised music style settings

Digital Sound Control for optimised music style settings

Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classical controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

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