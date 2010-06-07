Discontinued
CSQ405/00
Your mobile music theater
Feel your music with the Philips Car stereo speakers CSQ405. These 10cm 2-way speakers have peak power at 110W, and feature a light polypropylene cone with a soft PEI dome tweeter so you can enjoy vivid music details in clear sound.
10.2 cm (4")
2-way
110W Peak
Simple wires plug-in for designated speaker terminals.
Endurance and performance stability in extreme conditions.
Inside the speaker, a diaphragm sits on top of a voice coil to produce a signal waveform once an input signal is received. It transforms the signal wave into a sound wave. Polypropylene is one of the lightest plastics ever invented and is great material for speaker diaphragms due to its weight, high strength, stiffness and tolerance for high temperatures. These polypropylene cones deliver high quality music by reacting to even the smallest sound signal to produce clear, vivid sound.