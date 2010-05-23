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Discontinued

Car infotainment system

CID2680/00

Super clear display for video and navigation

Drive in style with the Philips Car entertainment system CID2680. Featuring a 16.5cm/6.5" full color display with touch panel, built-in navigation system & Bluetooth® for calls & music streaming. The long road ahead just got more enjoyable.

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with a high resolution LCD

Super clear display for video and navigation

  • 6.5" touch screen

  • navigation

  • Bluetooth

Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.

Built-in 50W x 4 amplifiers for excellent sound quality

Built-in 50W x 4 amplifiers for excellent sound quality

Super anti-shock protection for smooth music enjoyment

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