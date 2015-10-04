Discontinued
BTM2460/96
HiFi stereo sound that fits your home
Connect up to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously or use USB Direct, customize your sound with Digital Sound Control. Connect any music device through audio-in to reinvigorate your music. All in one slim, compact and wall mountable design.
Bluetooth®
with MULTIPAIR
MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3") .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.
Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Balance, Clear, Powerful, Warm and Bright controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.
Compact design fits any space, any lifestyle. The compact set fits in every room due to its sleek design and size.