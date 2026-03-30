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  • Relax to great music
  • Relax to great music
  • Relax to great music
  • Relax to great music

Discontinued

Micro music system

BTM2310/12

Relax to great music
Listen to your smartphone tunes, stream your music library over Bluetooth and play MP3-CDs on this compact, all-in-one Philips music system. Charge all your smart devices, from smartphones to tablets with the built-in USB charging port.
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Obsessed with sound

Relax to great music

  • Bluetooth®

  • CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM

  • USB port for charging

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favourite music and sound from videos or games wirelessly.

15 W maximum output power

Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3"). .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

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