Discontinued
BTB4800/12
Retro looks. Modern sounds.
Retro style and modern performance meet in this beautiful micro system. The classic wooden cabinet, brushed aluminum volume dial, and high-gloss display make this an eye-catching centerpiece. Wherever you love to relax.
Bluetooth®
DAB+
This stylish integrated micro system lets you stream playlists and more. Or you can dust off the classics in your CD collection thanks to a CD player that also plays MP3 CDs and recorded CDs. The digital radio tuner delivers crystal-clear reception, and you can set up to 20 presets for your favorite DAB+ or FM stations.