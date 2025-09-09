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Beard Trimmer 5000 Series Beard styling with hair collector
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BT5775/15
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User manual
All (10)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
How do I clean my Philips groomer?
What do the symbols on my Philips Groomer mean?
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
How do I charge my Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper?
Shaver series 3000Pouch
USB Cable
Beardtrimmer series 5000Precision trimmer
HQ87 USB wall adapter
Cutter
Multigroom/All-in-One-TrimmerPrecision beard trimmer
ShaversCleansing brush
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
My Philips Groomer is trimming my hair unevenly
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