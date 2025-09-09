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Beard Trimmer 3000 Series Beard grooming with rounded tip blades

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Beard Trimmer 3000 SeriesBeard grooming with rounded tip blades

BT3620/15

Beard Trimmer 3000 Series Beard grooming with rounded tip blades

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Manuals & Documentation

UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)

  • ZIP file, 276.7 kB
  • 9 September 2025

User manual

  • PDF file, 3.5 MB
  • 5 August 2025

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