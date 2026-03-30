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  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling

Beardtrimmer series 3000Beard trimmer

BT3233/15

Fast and precise trim for easy styling
This trimmer with the innovative Lift & Trim system lifts and captures more lowlying hairs for efficient, even trimming results. This way you will easily achieve the 3-day stubble, short beard or long beard look you want.
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Self-sharpening blades

Fast and precise trim for easy styling

  • 0.5-mm precision settings

  • Self-sharpening blades

  • 60 min cordless use/1 hr charge

  • Lift & Trim system

Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

Perfect for stubble, the Philips beard trimmer features our new Lift & Trim system, featuring a comb that lifts and guides the hairs to the level of the blades for an even trim.

Get a perfect but protective trim

Get a perfect but protective trim

The self-sharpening steel blades stay as sharp and effective as they were on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.

Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

Designed to prevent scratches and irritation, the blades have rounded tips for smoother skin contact.

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