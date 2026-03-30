BT3233/15
0.5-mm precision settings
Self-sharpening blades
60 min cordless use/1 hr charge
Lift & Trim system
Perfect for stubble, the Philips beard trimmer features our new Lift & Trim system, featuring a comb that lifts and guides the hairs to the level of the blades for an even trim.
The self-sharpening steel blades stay as sharp and effective as they were on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.
Designed to prevent scratches and irritation, the blades have rounded tips for smoother skin contact.