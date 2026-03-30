ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling

Discontinued

Beardtrimmer series 3000Beard trimmer

BT3222/14

Fast and precise trim for easy styling
This trimmer with the innovative Lift and Trim system lifts and captures more low-lying hairs for efficient, even trimming results. This way, you will easily achieve the 3-day stubble, short beard or long beard look you want.
See all benefits

Self-sharpening titanium blades

Fast and precise trim for easy styling

  • 0.5-mm precision settings

  • Titanium-coated Blades

  • 60 min cordless use/1 hr charge

  • Lift & Trim system

Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

Perfect for stubble, the Philips beard trimmer features our new Lift & Trim system, featuring a comb that lifts and guides the hairs to the level of the blades for an even trim.

Extra-sharp blades for an extra-sharp result

Extra-sharp blades for an extra-sharp result

Designed to stay as sharp and effective as on day 1, the self-sharpening, titanium-coated steel blades deliver a protective trim, time after time.

Longer lasting battery

Longer lasting battery

This beard trimmer uses DuraPower technology to reduce friction on the blades, preserve the motor and keep your battery going four times longer.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.