Discontinued
BT3222/14
0.5-mm precision settings
Titanium-coated Blades
60 min cordless use/1 hr charge
Lift & Trim system
Perfect for stubble, the Philips beard trimmer features our new Lift & Trim system, featuring a comb that lifts and guides the hairs to the level of the blades for an even trim.
Designed to stay as sharp and effective as on day 1, the self-sharpening, titanium-coated steel blades deliver a protective trim, time after time.
This beard trimmer uses DuraPower technology to reduce friction on the blades, preserve the motor and keep your battery going four times longer.