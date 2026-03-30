Discontinued
BT3206/13
Lift & trim system guides hair
10 settings from 0.5 to 10 mm
45 min cordless use/10 hr charge
Dry use only
Perfect for stubble, the Philips beard trimmer features our new Lift & Trim system, featuring a comb that lifts and guides the hairs to the level of the blades for an even trim.
The self-sharpening steel blades on the Philips 3000 beard trimmer stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.
Designed to prevent scratches and irritation, the blades have rounded tips for smoother skin contact.
Lift & Trim system cuts 30% faster vs its Philips predecessor