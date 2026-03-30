BRE247/00
For body and sensitive areas
With LED light
+4 accessories
Epilate, shave and exfoliate
Enjoy the smooth-skin feeling that goes on and on. The epilator can give you freedom from hair-removal routines for up to 4 weeks.
Enjoy an easy and super smooth fix at home with this cute epilator. It catches hairs as short as wax, without the hassle of salon visits or creating any mess. Seriously.
A one time purchase with paper-based packaging, no batteries and a handle made from 50% recycled materials – this epilator aims to have minimal environmental impact.
87% agrees, iHUT Netherlands, n=28, 2024.