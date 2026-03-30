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  • Gentle and smooth
  • Gentle and smooth
  • Gentle and smooth
  • Gentle and smooth
  • Gentle and smooth
  • Gentle and smooth
  • Gentle and smooth
  • Gentle and smooth
  • Gentle and smooth
  • Gentle and smooth
  • Gentle and smooth
  • Gentle and smooth
  • Gentle and smooth
  • Gentle and smooth
  • Gentle and smooth
  • Gentle and smooth

Epilator Series 4000Corded Epilator

BRE247/00

Gentle and smooth
Explore lasting hair removal that is kind to your skin and say hello to smoothness for up to 28 days. We get it, epilation can be scary. But it gets less painful with regular use!*
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Kind to you and your skin

Gentle and smooth

  • For body and sensitive areas

  • With LED light

  • +4 accessories

  • Epilate, shave and exfoliate

Up to 4 weeks of smoothness

Up to 4 weeks of smoothness

Enjoy the smooth-skin feeling that goes on and on. The epilator can give you freedom from hair-removal routines for up to 4 weeks.

Easy tweezy epilation

Easy tweezy epilation

Enjoy an easy and super smooth fix at home with this cute epilator. It catches hairs as short as wax, without the hassle of salon visits or creating any mess. Seriously.

Sustainable smoothness

Sustainable smoothness

A one time purchase with paper-based packaging, no batteries and a handle made from 50% recycled materials – this epilator aims to have minimal environmental impact.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. 87% agrees, iHUT Netherlands, n=28, 2024.